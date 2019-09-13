|
Lester G. Nabors Lester G Nabors was born on April 16, 1923 in Gordonville, TX. He enlisted in the Army Air Corps on September 30, 1942. Lester met his beloved wife of 74 years through Betty's brother Melvin Hightower who also enlisted in the military. Betty and Lester wrote letters over the next three years while he was flying 35 bombing missions over Germany with his B-17 crew on the "Lucky Lady". They were married on September 3, 1945 and made their home in Sherman, TX while Lester attended Austin College and earned a degree in chemical engineering. After completing a graduate degree with Texas Tech he began a distinguished career with Phillip Petroleum where he was part of a team to patent carbon black in the tire manufacturing process and moved to Akron, Oh. Lester and Betty have been faithful and active members of West Hill Baptist Church since 1960 where he served as a deacon. They also were involved with taking care of the nursery for 20 years. Lester had many talents including gardening, mechanical repairs, and making toys for the grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Betty and Lester traveled around the world together and some of their favorites were Russia, England, Mexico, and the Caribbean. Lester was surrounded by his family and died peacefully on September 11, 2019 from complications of dementia. The family wishes to thank the staff at Brookdale Montrose, Brookdale Hospice, and Transitional Health Care Solutions. He was predeceased by his parents, Otto and Faye Nabors, and in-laws, Clarence and Zettie Hightower, Melvin and Odell Hightower, and Charlie Brown. Lester is survived by his wife, Betty; their children, Susan (John) Costonis, Phillip (Margaret) Nabors, Larry (Lynn) Nabors; siblings, Albert (Wilma) Nabors, Thelma Brown, Edward Nabors; In-laws, Gary (Betty Ruth) Hightower, and Annette Sides; numerous niece and nephews; nine grandchildren (Susan's) grandchildren, Ashly (Brad) Madden, Evan Forgue; (Phillip) Marcella Kanfer Rolnick, Abraham and Gabe Nabors; (Larry) Michael, Mathew, Josh, Jake; seven great- grandchildren - (Susan) Lillian and Abby Madden, (Phillip) - Mayer, Hesh, Lev and Pella, (Larry) - Scottie. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Haven of Rest, 175 E. Market St., Akron, OH 44308. Family will receive friends on Friday, September 13th from 5 to 7 PM in the Rose Hill Funeral Home, 3653 W. Market St., Akron, OH 44333. Funeral Service will be on Saturday, September 14th at 10:00 AM at the West Hill Baptist Church, 605 N. Revere Rd., Akron, OH 44333, Pastor Aaron Varner officiating. Entombment, Rose Hill Burial Park. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.rosehillbp.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 13, 2019