|
|
TALLMADGE -- Lester Winter, 82, went to be with the Lord on February 13, 2020. He was born October 9, 1937 in Edinburg, Ohio. Lester graduated from East High School in 1955. After graduation he joined the U.S. Army and served his country while stationed in Germany. Lester moved to California to pursue a career in the mortuary arts and became a licensed embalmer and funeral director. While in California he met his wife, Mary and started a family. Lester moved back to Ohio in 1970 and gained employment with the Dodge Chemical Company. He went on to faithfully work as a successful Sales Representative for the next 34 years until his retirement in 2005. Lester was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather. He was good at life. Lester was kind and thoughtful, generous and caring, and always put others before himself. Lester was very comfortable in his own skin and had the ability to make everyone he met feel important. He was pretty damn funny, too. He will be deeply missed by all his family and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, George; mother, Wilma; and brothers, Norman, Jerry and Harold. Lester is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Mary; daughter, Leslie; son, Glenn; grandsons, Jeremy, Tyler and Chase. Visitation will be 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. Monday, February 17, 2020 at the Donovan Funeral Home, 17 Southwest Ave. (On the Historic Tallmadge Circle). Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at the funeral home with Pastor Reford Nash officiating.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020