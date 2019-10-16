|
|
Lester M. "Butch" Newman, Jr., age 76, went home to be with the Lord on October 14, 2019. Les was born in Little Falls, N.Y., and grew up in Dolgeville, N.Y. He served in the United States Air Force from 1962 to 1966. Les retired after many years of working in car sales, and liked watching Nascar, and football. He enjoyed working in his wood shop, creating custom wood pieces, and was very fond of dogs and cats. Les was a loving husband, father, and grandfather, who will be deeply missed by his family. Preceded in death by his parents, Lester Sr. and Edna Newman, Les is survived by his wife of 56 years, Barbara; daughters, Carol (Don) Cox, and Leslie (Robert) Cassetty; grandchildren, Ryan and Ashley Cassetty, Joseph, Nicholas, and Lauren LaPinta; and sister, Elaine (Robert) Lamberson. Friends and family will be received Friday, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 3553 Northdale Street NW, UNIONTOWN, Ohio 44685 (one block NW of the square of 619 & Cleveland Ave.), where Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. following the visitation, with Pastor Gordon Hayberg officiating. Private entombment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park. (Hopkins Lawver, UNIONTOWN, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 16, 2019