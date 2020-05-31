Letitia Meszaros
1933 - 2020
) Letitia (Ludy) Meszaros (Brunamonti), 1933 -2020 passed May 25 after a brief illness. Ludy attended St. Vincent Grade and High School and The University of Akron. She was a long time employee of United Airlines. She was preceded in death by her husband, J. Victor Meszaros and parents, Attilio and Irma Brunamonti; sister and brother-law, Eunice and Joseph Bohm; brother, Rico Brunamonti; and nephew, Kenneth Bohm. Lovingly survived by sister-in-law, Peggy Brunamonti; nieces and nephews, David Bohm, Joseph and Chris Bohm, Paul Brunamonti, Karen Brunamonti, and Carol Lasch; and great-nephews, Joseph and Douglas Lasch, Rico Brunamonti and David A. Bohm. A private grave service will be held Monday, June 1st at Rose Hill Cemetery at 1 p.m. She will be truly missed by many friends and family! Donations may be made to your local animal shelter. Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home (330) 535-9186



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
1
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Rose Hill Cemetery
May 31, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
