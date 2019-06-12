Lettie Jean



Bright



(Campbell)



Lettie Jean Bright, 89, of Akron, passed away on June 9, 2019 at GreenView Senior Assisted Living. She was born April 10, 1930 in Greer, SC to Samuel Broadus and Grace Turner Campbell. She and her husband Talmadge, moved to Akron in 1953.



Lettie was preceded in death by her husband in 2012, as well as her parents; brother, Don Campbell; sisters, Lila Price and Grace Terry; and daughter-in-law, Nancy Bright.



She is survived by her sons, David (Marianne) Bright of Albemarle, NC, Dennis Bright of Akron, Scott Bright of Akron, and Craig Bright of Long Beach, CA; grandchildren, Michelle (Chris) Bright Mueller of Jacksonville, NC, Jason (Ellen) Bright of Concord, NC, Missy (Nick) Varsanyi of Columbus, OH, Kelli (Bo) Weaver of Akron, Jamie (Meghan) Bright of Fuquay-Varina, NC, Katie (Boyce) Adams of Richmond, VA, Dave (Sue) Brown of Akron; 13 great-grandchildren; brothers, Doug Campbell and Leon Campbell both of Greer, SC; and sister, Marian Brown of Asheville, NC.



Friends may call at Bacher Funeral Home, 3326 Manchester Rd., Akron on Friday, June 14, 2019 from 12 to 2 p.m., with a service beginning at 2 p.m., Rev. Ernie Kemppel officiating. Private interment at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Condolences and memories may be shared with Lettie's family at the funeral home website.



Bacher-Portage Lakes



330-644-0024 Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary