Levi S. Everson
Levi S. Everson, 36, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Levi's funeral service will be held Tuesday, August 4th at 1 p.m. at the Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton, with Rev. Richard Lapehn officiating. Burial at Greenlawn Memorial Park. His family will receive friends on Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. and also one hour prior to the service on Tuesday. Due to current circumstances masks are required and social distancing will be observed. Complete obit in Sunday's paper.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
AUG
4
Visitation
12:00 PM
AUG
4
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
566 W Park Ave
Barberton, OH 44203
(330) 745-3161
