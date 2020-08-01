Levi S. Everson, 36, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Levi's funeral service will be held Tuesday, August 4th at 1 p.m. at the Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton, with Rev. Richard Lapehn officiating. Burial at Greenlawn Memorial Park. His family will receive friends on Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. and also one hour prior to the service on Tuesday. Due to current circumstances masks are required and social distancing will be observed. Complete obit in Sunday's paper.