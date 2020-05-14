Levon Earl Payne
1948 - 2020
Levon "Von" Earl Payne, born May 10, 1948 in Chattanooga, TN, passed away on April 21, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, Roy James Payne and brother, Roy Lee Payne. He is survived by his loving mother, Mattie Mae Payne (Buzz); ex-wife, Ladonna Hunter; sons, Terrance L. (Carmen) Payne, Roy James Payne ll; sisters, Barbara (Judi) Williams and Annalisa "Lisa" Anderson; brother, Larry Payne; grandchildren, Isaiah D. Gooden, England E. (Vegas) Wilson, LaVonna T. Payne, Terrance L. Payne Jr., LeAndra L. Payne and Trevon M. Payne; eight great grandchilden, and loving nieces, nephews and a host of friends. In response to COVID-19 a private graveside service will be held at Mount Peace Cemetery. 330-836-2725




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Graveside service
Mount Peace Cemetery
