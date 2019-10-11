|
LeVordia Rentas Together Again LeVordia Rentas, 79, passed away on October 3, 2019 surrounded by her family. LeVordia was born on April 5, 1940 in Akron, OH to Riley and Lois Guin. She attended Akron Public Schools. LeVordia was preceded in death husband, Jose Rentas; parents, Riley and Lois Guin; children, Dianne J. Guin, Franklin Guin and Ramona Williams; brothers, Harold Smith, John T. Smith Jr., Edward Smith and John D. Guin; sister, Virgie Davis. LeVordia is survived by children, Linda (Derrick) Felton, Renee Guin, Carlos (Carmela) Rentas, Joi Mills, Lynn Williams, Nerieda Riley, Jose Rentas Jr.; sisters, Mary Callaway, JoAnne Simmons and Jeanette Guin; brother, Willie Guin; special granddaughters, Tanika Calhoun and Burieda Riley; eight grandchildren; special great granddaughter, Europe Bromsey; 20 great grandchildren; 3 great great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Friends may call on Saturday, October 12, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at Sommerville Funeral Services, 1695 Diagonal Rd. Akron, OH 44320. Funeral service will immediately follow. Interment Northlawn Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to 1067 Schumacher Ave., Akron, OH 44307.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 11, 2019