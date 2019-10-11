Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sommerville Funeral Services
1695 Diagonal Rd
Akron, OH 44320
330-836-2725
Calling hours
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Sommerville Funeral Services
1695 Diagonal Rd
Akron, OH 44320
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
Sommerville Funeral Services
1695 Diagonal Rd
Akron, OH 44320
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Levordia Rentas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Levordia Rentas


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Levordia Rentas Obituary
LeVordia Rentas Together Again LeVordia Rentas, 79, passed away on October 3, 2019 surrounded by her family. LeVordia was born on April 5, 1940 in Akron, OH to Riley and Lois Guin. She attended Akron Public Schools. LeVordia was preceded in death husband, Jose Rentas; parents, Riley and Lois Guin; children, Dianne J. Guin, Franklin Guin and Ramona Williams; brothers, Harold Smith, John T. Smith Jr., Edward Smith and John D. Guin; sister, Virgie Davis. LeVordia is survived by children, Linda (Derrick) Felton, Renee Guin, Carlos (Carmela) Rentas, Joi Mills, Lynn Williams, Nerieda Riley, Jose Rentas Jr.; sisters, Mary Callaway, JoAnne Simmons and Jeanette Guin; brother, Willie Guin; special granddaughters, Tanika Calhoun and Burieda Riley; eight grandchildren; special great granddaughter, Europe Bromsey; 20 great grandchildren; 3 great great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Friends may call on Saturday, October 12, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at Sommerville Funeral Services, 1695 Diagonal Rd. Akron, OH 44320. Funeral service will immediately follow. Interment Northlawn Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to 1067 Schumacher Ave., Akron, OH 44307.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Levordia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now