Lewis A. Cook Jr., age 66, a loving husband and father, passed away November 23, 2019. Preceded in death by his son, Craig A. Cook; Lewis is survived by his loving wife, Gloria; two sons; two daughters; 12 grandchildren; and one great-grandson. VISITATION will be held, FRIDAY, November 29, 2019 from 5 - 7 p.m. at Cox- McNulty Funeral Home, 222 Norton Avenue, Barberton. FUNERAL SERVICES will take place, 10 a.m., SATURDAY at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery, Akron. Arrangements by Cox- McNulty Funeral Home- BARBERTON (330)-745-3311.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 27, 2019