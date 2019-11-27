Home

Cox McNulty Funeral Home
222 Norton Avenue
Barberton, OH 44203
330-745-3311
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Cox McNulty Funeral Home
222 Norton Avenue
Barberton, OH 44203
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Cox McNulty Funeral Home
222 Norton Avenue
Barberton, OH 44203
Lewis A. Cook Jr. Obituary
Lewis A. Cook Jr., age 66, a loving husband and father, passed away November 23, 2019. Preceded in death by his son, Craig A. Cook; Lewis is survived by his loving wife, Gloria; two sons; two daughters; 12 grandchildren; and one great-grandson. VISITATION will be held, FRIDAY, November 29, 2019 from 5 - 7 p.m. at Cox- McNulty Funeral Home, 222 Norton Avenue, Barberton. FUNERAL SERVICES will take place, 10 a.m., SATURDAY at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery, Akron. Arrangements by Cox- McNulty Funeral Home- BARBERTON (330)-745-3311.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 27, 2019
