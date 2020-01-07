Home

Bacher Funeral Home
3326 Manchester Road
Akron, OH 44319
(330) 644-0024
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bacher Funeral Home
3326 Manchester Road
Akron, OH 44319
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
Bacher Funeral Home
3326 Manchester Road
Akron, OH 44319
Lewis C. Ott, 85, passed away on January 6, 2020. He was born May 1, 1934 in Akron to the late Lewis and Ann Ott. He retired after 33 years from the Akron Fire Department as District Chief Officer and was a member of Hazardous Materials Response Team. He enjoyed traveling, snow skiing, spending time at his cottage in Canada and giving people hell. Lewis was preceded in death by his wife of 26 years, Shelva. He is survived by his children, Denise (Paul) Sandmann, Doug (Sue) Ott, Darilyn (Jerry) Cummings, and Dawn Sues; 10 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; life-long friend, Joe Wolfe. Friends may call at Bacher Funeral Home, 3326 Manchester Rd., Akron on Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 5 to 8 p.m., with a Last Alarm Service presented by AARFW at 7:30 p.m. A funeral service will be held for Lewis Friday morning at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Entombment at Greenlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Western Reserve in Medina, in memory of Lewis. Condolences and memories may be shared with Lewis's family at the funeral home website. Bacher - Portage Lakes 330-644-0024
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 7, 2020
