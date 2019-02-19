|
|
Lewis D. Gandee
Lewis D. Gandee, 83 of Canal Fulton, passed away Saturday, February 16, 2019 at his home surrounded by family.
Funeral Services will be held THURSDAY, 11 a.m. at the Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home, 624 E. Cherry St. (Rt. 93) Canal Fulton, Jim Gindlesberger officiating. Burial at Clinton Cemetery. Calling Hours Wednesday, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
For complete obituary please visit www.swigarteasterlingfuneralhome.com Swigart-Easterling, 330-854-2356
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 19, 2019