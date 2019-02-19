Home

Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home
624 East Cherry Street
Canal Fulton, OH 44614
(330) 854-2356
Calling hours
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home
624 East Cherry Street
Canal Fulton, OH 44614
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home
624 East Cherry Street
Canal Fulton, OH 44614
Lewis D. Gandee
Lewis D. Gandee

Lewis D. Gandee, 83 of Canal Fulton, passed away Saturday, February 16, 2019 at his home surrounded by family.

Funeral Services will be held THURSDAY, 11 a.m. at the Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home, 624 E. Cherry St. (Rt. 93) Canal Fulton, Jim Gindlesberger officiating. Burial at Clinton Cemetery. Calling Hours Wednesday, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

For complete obituary please visit www.swigarteasterlingfuneralhome.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 19, 2019
