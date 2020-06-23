Lewis F. Jones
Lewis F. Jones, 62, passed away on June 16, 2020. He was preceded in death by father, Robert L. Jones and brother, Michael Johnson. He leaves to cherish his memory mother, Ernestine Jones; children, DeShonda Oden and Justin Williams; siblings, James, Martin (Edreia), Sybil, Bernard, Renard (Lakesha), Chet (Stephanie) Jones and Kenyette Knight of Alabama; a host of other relatives and friends. In response to COVID-19 private services will be held. Services will be live-streamed on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 1 p.m. at www.sommervillefuneralservice.com. 330-836-2725




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
24
Service
01:00 PM
live-streamed
Funeral services provided by
Sommerville Funeral Home
1695 Diagonal Rd
Akron, OH 44320
330-836-2725
