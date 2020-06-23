Lewis F. Jones, 62, passed away on June 16, 2020. He was preceded in death by father, Robert L. Jones and brother, Michael Johnson. He leaves to cherish his memory mother, Ernestine Jones; children, DeShonda Oden and Justin Williams; siblings, James, Martin (Edreia), Sybil, Bernard, Renard (Lakesha), Chet (Stephanie) Jones and Kenyette Knight of Alabama; a host of other relatives and friends. In response to COVID-19 private services will be held. Services will be live-streamed on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 1 p.m. at www.sommervillefuneralservice.com. 330-836-2725
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 23, 2020.