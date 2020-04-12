Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hecker Funeral Home
13151 Cleveland Ave NW
Uniontown, OH 44685
330-699-2600
Resources
More Obituaries for Lewis Zeman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lewis R. Zeman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lewis R. Zeman Obituary
, Jr. It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, due to natural causes, Lewis Richard Zeman Jr., more commonly known as "Lewie" on April 9, 2020 at 87 years of age, and a survivor of Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma of 60 years. Born in Akron to the late Lewis Sr. and Vivian (Mavis) Zeman, he was formerly a resident of Kent, Ohio most of his life. Lewis was a Korean War veteran, retired from Ford Motor Company with 30 years of service. He was a lifelong member of Gospel Assembly Church and a member of the Historical Engine Society of Burton. He was preceded in death by his grandson, Nicholas Dennis and brother, Jack Zeman. Lewis is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Mary Ellen; children and their spouses, Rebecca and Karl Barkey, Bonnie Dennis, Lewis III "Rick" and Kimberly, Wayne and Andrea; grandchildren, Matthew, Nichole, Lydia, Naomi, Jacob, Adam, and Brittany; great-grandchildren, Hannah, Tristan, Brynnley, and Lillian; siblings and their spouses, Charles and Loretta, William "Bill" and Deanne, Mary Lou and Lynn Shope; sister-in-law, Marilyn; and many other cherished relatives and friends. Lewis touched the lives of so many people, he knew no stranger, and loved to help those in need. He and several of his friends through Habitat for Humanity, rebuilt homes after hurricane Andrew devastated the town of Homestead, Florida. He never left home without his toolbox and was the "go to" mechanic. He loved camping, fishing, and hunting with family and friends. A private funeral service will be held at Hecker-Patron Funeral Home, 13151 Cleveland Avenue, NW, Uniontown, Ohio 44685, officiated by Brother Richard Moore and burial at Restland Cemetery in Brimfield, Ohio. For those wishing, memorials may be made in Lewis' name to Habitat for Humanity or Haven of Rest. Those wishing to share their prayers, memories, and condolences, please visit: heckerpatronfuneralhome.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lewis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -