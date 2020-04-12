|
|
, Jr. It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, due to natural causes, Lewis Richard Zeman Jr., more commonly known as "Lewie" on April 9, 2020 at 87 years of age, and a survivor of Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma of 60 years. Born in Akron to the late Lewis Sr. and Vivian (Mavis) Zeman, he was formerly a resident of Kent, Ohio most of his life. Lewis was a Korean War veteran, retired from Ford Motor Company with 30 years of service. He was a lifelong member of Gospel Assembly Church and a member of the Historical Engine Society of Burton. He was preceded in death by his grandson, Nicholas Dennis and brother, Jack Zeman. Lewis is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Mary Ellen; children and their spouses, Rebecca and Karl Barkey, Bonnie Dennis, Lewis III "Rick" and Kimberly, Wayne and Andrea; grandchildren, Matthew, Nichole, Lydia, Naomi, Jacob, Adam, and Brittany; great-grandchildren, Hannah, Tristan, Brynnley, and Lillian; siblings and their spouses, Charles and Loretta, William "Bill" and Deanne, Mary Lou and Lynn Shope; sister-in-law, Marilyn; and many other cherished relatives and friends. Lewis touched the lives of so many people, he knew no stranger, and loved to help those in need. He and several of his friends through Habitat for Humanity, rebuilt homes after hurricane Andrew devastated the town of Homestead, Florida. He never left home without his toolbox and was the "go to" mechanic. He loved camping, fishing, and hunting with family and friends. A private funeral service will be held at Hecker-Patron Funeral Home, 13151 Cleveland Avenue, NW, Uniontown, Ohio 44685, officiated by Brother Richard Moore and burial at Restland Cemetery in Brimfield, Ohio. For those wishing, memorials may be made in Lewis' name to Habitat for Humanity or Haven of Rest. Those wishing to share their prayers, memories, and condolences, please visit: heckerpatronfuneralhome.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 12, 2020