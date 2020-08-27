1/1
Lewis S. Pressdee
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lewis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lewis S. Pressdee, age 92, passed away August 23, 2020 with his family by his side. Born in Akron, Ohio he was a lifelong area resident. Lewis was a U. S. Navy Veteran, serving in WWII. He was an avid HAM radio operator, W8LBJ. Lewis also enjoyed repairing anything that was broken and was always willing to help anyone with anything. He greatly enjoyed chopping down trees and rebuilding tractors. Lewis was a member of Oak Hill Presbyterian Church, where he enjoyed greeting fellow members. He was preceded in death by his wife, Eileen of 68 years; parents; siblings; great grandson, Samuel Dean. He will be sadly missed by children, Marsha McKinsey, Ronald (Becky) Pressdee, Cynthia (Robert) Chrisman, Michael (Bonny) Pressdee; 11 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren. Family and friends are invited to visit Friday, August 28, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Newcomer, Akron Chapel, 131 N. Canton Rd. The funeral service will take place Saturday, August 29th at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Those who wish may make memorial donations in Lewis' name to Oak Hill Presbyterian Church General Fund, 2406 Ardwell Ave. Akron, Ohio 44312.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
29
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 27, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Newcomer Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved