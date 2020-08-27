Lewis S. Pressdee, age 92, passed away August 23, 2020 with his family by his side. Born in Akron, Ohio he was a lifelong area resident. Lewis was a U. S. Navy Veteran, serving in WWII. He was an avid HAM radio operator, W8LBJ. Lewis also enjoyed repairing anything that was broken and was always willing to help anyone with anything. He greatly enjoyed chopping down trees and rebuilding tractors. Lewis was a member of Oak Hill Presbyterian Church, where he enjoyed greeting fellow members. He was preceded in death by his wife, Eileen of 68 years; parents; siblings; great grandson, Samuel Dean. He will be sadly missed by children, Marsha McKinsey, Ronald (Becky) Pressdee, Cynthia (Robert) Chrisman, Michael (Bonny) Pressdee; 11 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren. Family and friends are invited to visit Friday, August 28, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Newcomer, Akron Chapel, 131 N. Canton Rd. The funeral service will take place Saturday, August 29th at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Those who wish may make memorial donations in Lewis' name to Oak Hill Presbyterian Church General Fund, 2406 Ardwell Ave. Akron, Ohio 44312.