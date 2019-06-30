Lida



Flowers-Brandt



PENINSULA -- Lida Flowers-Brandt, 71, passed away unexpectedly on June 25, 2019.



Born March 14, 1948 in Akron, Ohio to the late Henry and Antonia Flowers, Lida was a 1966 graduate of Woodridge High School. She attended Hammel Actual Business College and went to work for Firestone and retired from Goodrich Aerospace. Lida was an animal lover and loved all types of pets. She loved gardening and had a great sense of humor. She loved to gamble, especially slots and video poker at Mountaineer. The only thing she loved more was making people happy. Lida loved the University of West Virginia Football Team. She made great macaroni and cheese. Lida will be missed by many people, especially her sister Diane and her husband Tony.



Lida is survived by her husband of 21 years,



Tony and sister, Diane (John) Prusak; niece, Jessica Prusak and nephew, Daniel Prusak; cousin, Alex Husteck; extended family members, Wally and Maggie Smith, and their children, Alex and Sydney; a friend and a great lady, Laura Hinkle; cousins, Mona Rae Cotelesse and Nancy Pelz, as well as the extended Serjak family in Pa,, Lynn Sweat, Linda Kostelny, Chuck West, all of the great people who work at Acme #4 in Hudson, Ken from the convenience store who sold good lottery tickets, the late Greg Wickiser, Angie Gwinn, Doug and Cathy Mayer, our Uber driver and close friend, Chuck Fields, Dr. Thomas Maguire, all of the members of the Peninsula Garden Club, her faithful companions Sunny, Deli, and Lucky, Doc Fogel and Joyce at the Richfield Animal Hospital, Stow Dental (she died with all her teeth), the great people at Cleveland Clinic Hillcrest Hospital. 'When someone you love becomes a memory, that memory becomes a treasure'. Lida, we all love you and we are going to miss you very much.



Lida has been cremated and a Celebration of her life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Lida's memory to the Humane Society of Summit County 7996 Darrow Road #30 Twinsburg, OH 44087 or to the Peninsula Library Renovation Project. (McGowan-Reid & Santos Chapel, FALLS) Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 30, 2019