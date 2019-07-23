Home

Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Boston Township Hall
corner of N. Riverview Rd. and Route 303
Peninsula, OH
Lida Flowers-Brandt Obituary
Lida

Flowers-Brandt

PENINSULA -- Lida Flowers-Brandt, 71, passed away unexpectedly on June 25, 2019.

A Celebration of her life will take place on Wednesday, July 24, from 5 - 9 p.m. at the Boston Township Hall at the corner of N. Riverview Rd. and Route 303 in Peninsula. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Lida's memory to the Humane Society of Summit County 7996 Darrow Road #30

Twinsburg, OH 44087 or to the Peninsula Library Renovation Project. (McGowan-Reid & Santos Chapel, FALLS)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 23, 2019
