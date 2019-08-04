|
Lila F. (Miller) Vanchura
Lila F. (Miller) Vanchura, age 91, went to be with the Lord on August 2, 2019. She was born on December 15, 1927 in Richmond, Virginia to the late Frank and Oletta Foster.
Lila was a devoted mother to her children. She was a faithful Christian and was an organist for her church at one time. She had a love for animals and was not a stranger to anyone she met or with whom she crossed paths. She was also a pioneer for battered women offering her own home as a safe shelter before shelters existed.
Preceded in death by first husband, Kenneth Miller; second husband, Harold Vanchura; daughters, Linda Ocepek and Sandra Kay Miller; son, Kenneth Miller Jr.; grandson, Joshua Miller; and many beloved pets, "The Boys".
Survived by sons, Frank (Tina) Miller and Jim (Kathy) Miller; son-in-law, Mike Ocepek; daughter-in-law, Jerri Miller; and 13 wonderful grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Lakeview United Methodist Church, 211 3rd St NW, Barberton, OH 44203 with Pastor Fred Higgins officiating. Interment will be at Greenlawn Cemetery in Akron, Ohio. Family will receive friends prior to the service from 12-1 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Josh Miller Scholarship Fund, Barberton High School, 555 Barber Road, Barberton, OH 44203.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 4, 2019