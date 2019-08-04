Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cox McNulty Funeral Home
222 Norton Avenue
Barberton, OH 44203
330-745-3311
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Lakeview United Methodist Church
211 3rd St NW
Barberton, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Lakeview United Methodist Church
211 3rd St NW
Barberton, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lila Vanchura
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lila F. Vanchura


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lila F. Vanchura Obituary
Lila F. (Miller) Vanchura

Lila F. (Miller) Vanchura, age 91, went to be with the Lord on August 2, 2019. She was born on December 15, 1927 in Richmond, Virginia to the late Frank and Oletta Foster.

Lila was a devoted mother to her children. She was a faithful Christian and was an organist for her church at one time. She had a love for animals and was not a stranger to anyone she met or with whom she crossed paths. She was also a pioneer for battered women offering her own home as a safe shelter before shelters existed.

Preceded in death by first husband, Kenneth Miller; second husband, Harold Vanchura; daughters, Linda Ocepek and Sandra Kay Miller; son, Kenneth Miller Jr.; grandson, Joshua Miller; and many beloved pets, "The Boys".

Survived by sons, Frank (Tina) Miller and Jim (Kathy) Miller; son-in-law, Mike Ocepek; daughter-in-law, Jerri Miller; and 13 wonderful grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

Funeral service will be Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Lakeview United Methodist Church, 211 3rd St NW, Barberton, OH 44203 with Pastor Fred Higgins officiating. Interment will be at Greenlawn Cemetery in Akron, Ohio. Family will receive friends prior to the service from 12-1 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Josh Miller Scholarship Fund, Barberton High School, 555 Barber Road, Barberton, OH 44203.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lila's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now