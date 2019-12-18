Home

Gordon-Flury Memorial Home
1260 Collier Road
Akron, OH 44320
330-836-7989
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Gordon-Flury Memorial Home
1260 Collier Road
Akron, OH 44320
View Map
Shiva
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Home of Maurice Neiman
2079 Heather Court
Akron, OH
View Map
Graveside service
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
Rose Hill Cemetery
3653 W. Market Street
Fairlawn, OH
View Map
Shiva
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Home of Maurice Neiman
2079 Heather Court
Akron, OH
View Map
Resources
Lillian Annette Neiman


1929 - 2019
Lillian Annette Neiman Obituary
Lillian Annette Annette Neiman was born on October 12th, 1929. She passed away on December 16th, 2019 at the age of 90. Lillian was a lifetime resident of Akron, Ohio. She was a graduate of The Ohio State University. She enjoyed socializing, hosting parties, collecting antiques, hearing her granddaughter Nicole sing, and spending time with her family. Lillian was full of life and full of love. Her contagious smile and positivity brought joy to everyone around her. No matter how old she grew, she always stayed young at heart. She is preceded in death by her father, Israel Sass; mother, Malvina Sass; sister, Beatrice Berger; and brother, Milton Sass. She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Maurice; her sister, Florence Kutnick; her sons, Robert (Peggy) and Larry (Susie); her beloved grandchildren: Keith, Julie (Jonathan), Adam (Anna), Aimee; and Nicole, her great-grandchildren: Hannah and Benjamin; and her great-grandrabbit, Lennox, whom she held very dear to her heart. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and a large circle of lifelong friends. A funeral service will be held TODAY, December 18th, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Gordon Memorial Home, 1260 Collier Rd. Akron, Ohio 44320. Graveside service at Rose Hill Cemetary, 3653 W. Market Street, Fairlawn. The family welcomes friends to join them for Shiva today, December 18th, 2019 and tomorrow December 19th, 2019 from 6 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. at the home of Maurice Neiman, 2079 Heather Court, Akron, Ohio 44313. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to either the Akron Art Museum or the Justin T. Rogers Hospice Care Center.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 18, 2019
