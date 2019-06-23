|
Lillian D
Parks-Kuhn
Lillian D. Parks-Kuhn, 96, passed away June 14, 2019. Born in Schultz, West Virginia, she lived most of her life in the Akron area. Lillian retired as the Executive Assistant to the President of Tip Top Bakery, was a member of Tallmadge United Methodist Church and the Primetimers. She was an avid golfer, bowler and square dancer.
She was preceded in death by two husbands, George Parks and Elmer Kuhn, Jr.; sister, Christina and brothers, John, Sheridan, Robert, Larry and James DeLong. Lillian is survived by many nieces, nephew and friends.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m., Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Tallmadge United Methodist Church, 207 N. Munroe, Tallmadge with Rev. Scott Low officiating. Interment will be at Tallmadge Cemetery.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 23, 2019