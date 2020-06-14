Lillian "Lee" Ritchey, 77, passed away June 11, 2020 after a brief illness. She was born in Accoville, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Carl and Kathleen Curry. Lee will always be remembered for her kindness and generosity. She enjoyed spending time with her family and neighbors. In addition to her parents; she was preceded in death by her husband, Delmore "Del" Ritchey. She is survived by her daughter, Sherri (Dean) Jones; granddaughters, Tori (Robert) King, and Brandi (Johnnie Dillon) Jones; as well as many other family members and friends. Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at the Adams Mason Funeral Home (791 East Market Street), where funeral services will immediately follow at 12 p.m. Pastor Dwayne Ray will officiate. Interment Northlawn Memorial Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186







