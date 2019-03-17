Lillian Johnson Rotilie



Lillian Johnson Rotilie, 99, of Akron Ohio, died on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at The Windsor Medical Center in North Canton, Ohio where she resided for the last three years. Lillian was born in Douglas County, Superior, Wisconsin on November 29, 1919 to the late Axel and Hannah Johnson. On May 30, 1947, she married Jack F. Rotilie, who preceded her in death on October 21st, 1999. Also preceding her in death are two sons-in law, Paul Quinter and James Kettlewell; a granddaughter, Mary Quinter; and five siblings, Carl, John, Norman, James, Elaine (infant) and Elaine Olga.



Lillian is survived by her seven children, Carol Quinter (Paul), Katherine Kettlewell (James), John Rotilie (Susan), James Rotilie, Sally Rotilie, Pamela Schulz (Scott), and David Rotilie. She is also survived by twenty grandchildren and twenty-eight great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Lillian was proud of her Swedish roots and is survived by her Swedish cousins, Gunnar Liden (Christina), Nils Liden, Hans Liden (Anita), and Anna Nygren (Sture).



Lillian's legacy of wisdom, wit, commitment to a lifetime of intellectual curiosity and learning, and charity to others through church and community work, live on through her many descendants who have benefited from her example and love. Her life was characterized by selflessness and endless hours behind her sewing machine. Hundreds of children benefited from those hours behind her sewing machine with beautiful, original, stuffed animals, mittens and hats, all handmade and donated to those in need. Her legacy also includes countless hours in the kitchen preparing many meals for family gatherings and endless baking in November to produce dozens and dozens of her famous Christmas cookies.



A private memorial service to celebrate Lillian's life will be held on June 30, at Ten Oaks Farm in Minster, Ohio. Memorials in her honor can be made to Christ Presbyterian Church, Food, Clothing and Prayer Ministry, 530 Tuscarawas St. West, Canton, Ohio 44702. You may sign the guest book at, shriverfuneralhomes.com



Spiker-Foster-ShriverFuneral Homes & Cremation Service, 330-455-0349 shriverfuneralhomes.com Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary