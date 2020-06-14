) Lillian M. Toth, age 88 of Mogadore, Ohio, died on June 11, 2020 at the Hospice Care Center in Copley. She was born on June 26, 1931 in Atwater, Ohio, the daughter of the late Merle and Maude (Reimenschneider) Troutman. Lillian was a homemaker who enjoyed working jigsaw puzzles and embroidering, however, her greatest joy was spending her time with her family and friends. Survivors include her children, Dennis (Allison) Toth and Connie Toth; her grandchildren, Jennifer (Andrew) Benson, Emily Toth, Michael Toth and Amanda Toth. Also surviving are her two sisters, Margaret Wilson and Alice Howes. Other than her parents; Lillian was preceded in death by her husband, Carl, on June 2, 2007 they were united in marriage on March 12, 1955; and her sister, Doris Pitts. Family and friends may visit at the funeral home on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 from 4 to 5:45 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 North Canton Road, Akron, Ohio. Funeral services will follow privately. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 14, 2020.