Lillian Marie Shaheen TOGETHER AGAIN



Lillian Shaheen, 93, passed away June 1, 2019. She was born July 9, 1925 in Akron and had lived in Tallmadge. Lillian retired as a Dietary Aid at Stow Glenn Nursing Home and had also worked at the Ohio Bell Cafeteria. She was a member of Our Lady of Victory Church where she was a Eucharistic minister for 11 years, sang in the funeral choir and sent cards for sympathy and anniversaries. Lillian also loved music and enjoyed cooking.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas; parents, Albert and Nellie Hanna; brother, Fred and Edward Hanna; granddaughter, Diane Leigh; grandson, Ryan Collins. Lillian is survived by her daughters, Karen Shaheen of New Jersey, Patricia Phillips of Copley, Janice Collins of Cuyahoga Falls, Christine Lewis of Akron; son, Thomas Shaheen, II of Mogadore; brothers, Raymond and Donald Hanna; eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild on the way.



Visitation will be 4 until 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at the Donovan Funeral Home, 17 Southwest Ave. (on the Historic Tallmadge Circle). Mass of Christian burial will be 10 a.m. Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Our Lady of Victory, 73 North Ave., Tallmadge with Rev. Michael Matusz officiating. Interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Our Lady of Victory Church Building Fund, 73 North Ave., Tallmadge, OH 44278. Published in Akron Beacon Journal from June 4 to June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary