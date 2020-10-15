1/1
Lillian Prince
1929 - 2020
Lillian "Coot" Prince passed away after a courageous battle with liver cancer October 8, 2020. She was born in Aliceville, Ala. On March 16, 1929 to the late Jessie and Fannie Mae Goodman. She was a former member of the People's Baptist Church where she was an inaugural member of the first Senior Choir. She was previously employed by Scheneeberger Realty, but the job she absolutely adored was loving, protecting and raising her children. She is preceded in death by husband, Matthew Prince; siblings, Rev. Dr. George W. Goodman, Roosevelt Goodman, James Goodman and Katie Hairston; children Larry Prince, Michael Prince and Belinda Conner. She leaves to cherish her memory, sons, Ronald (Diane) Connor, Bobby (Tina) Prince and Anthony (Lenese) Prince; daughters, Jacqueline Aaron, Patricia Prince, Georgette Prince and Cheryl Hooks, M.Ed; sister-in-law, Mollie Goodman; special friends, Elsie Varner and Barbara Sommerville and a host of other family and friends. Friends may call on Saturday, October 17, 2020 from 11 a.m. until 12 noon at the Sommerville Funeral Services, 1695 Diagonal Rd. Akron, OH 44320, in response to COVID-19 10 people will be allowed in to view at a time. Private services will immediately follow. Pastor Gregory Partridge officiating. Services will be live streamed at www.sommervillefuneralservice.com. Interment at Glendale Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to 1125 Arnold Avenue, Akron, Oh 44305. 330-836-7275




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Calling hours
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Sommerville Funeral Home
OCT
17
Service
live streamed at www.sommervillefuneralservice.com
Sommerville Funeral Home
1695 Diagonal Rd
Akron, OH 44320
330-836-2725
