) THEN AND NOW Lillian Wagner (nee Patterson), 97, passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020. Born in Barberton on October 27, 1923, she was a resident of Wadsworth for 60 years. Lillian was a member of Wadsworth Women's Club and a charter member of Rawiga County Club, and volunteered with Meals on Wheels and Wadsworth Hospital. Preceded in death by her husband, John; survived by her sons, David (Missi) and John (Linda Krueger); grandchildren, Allison (Mark) Downing, Dave (Allison) Wagner, Michael (Kimberly) Wagner, Lindsey (Jeremy) Brones and Lauren (Ben) Reynolds; 13 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Following her request there will be no calling hours. Entombment will take place at Greenlawn Memorial Park.