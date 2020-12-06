1/1
Lillian Wagner
1923 - 2020
) THEN AND NOW Lillian Wagner (nee Patterson), 97, passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020. Born in Barberton on October 27, 1923, she was a resident of Wadsworth for 60 years. Lillian was a member of Wadsworth Women's Club and a charter member of Rawiga County Club, and volunteered with Meals on Wheels and Wadsworth Hospital. Preceded in death by her husband, John; survived by her sons, David (Missi) and John (Linda Krueger); grandchildren, Allison (Mark) Downing, Dave (Allison) Wagner, Michael (Kimberly) Wagner, Lindsey (Jeremy) Brones and Lauren (Ben) Reynolds; 13 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Following her request there will be no calling hours. Entombment will take place at Greenlawn Memorial Park.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
566 W Park Ave
Barberton, OH 44203
