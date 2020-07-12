Lillian Wilson passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020 in Alliance. Lillian was born to the late Frank and Helen Nemish. She enjoyed playing golf, reading, painting and traveling, especially with the K of C Casino bus trips. She was a retired LPN. Lillian was preceded in death by her husband, Edward and beloved daughter, Barbara. She is survived by her dear sons, Mark (Carrie) and Edward; daughter, Cheryl (Richard); many precious grandchildren and great grandchildren; special and true friends, Sally Prease, Gerry Overlow and Pat Rinella. A graveside service will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery on Monday, July 20, 2020, at 2 p.m. (Anthony, Akron, anthonyfh.com
, 330-724-1281)