Lillie L. Hyde was born December 10, 1933 to John and Geneva Curry. She went to be with the Lord on September 22, 2020, at the blessed age of 86. Lillie retired from Universal Nursing in 1996 as a Home Health Care Provider. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charles Hyde, Sr.; daughters, Felicia Christian, Sandra Clinton and Linda Henderson; sisters, Daisy Hardaway and Carolyn Bell; brother, John Curry, Jr. and granddaughter, Tierra Hood. To forever cherish her beloved memory, she leaves, her daughters, Valencia Christian Christian and Marlene (T.J.) Pryor; son, Charles (Tasha) Hyde; sisters, Viola Bickley and Joezette (Walter) Melton, all of Akron; 11 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren, and a host of other loving relatives and dear friends including special caregiver, Beth Jones. Celebration of life will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. Minister Tasha Hyde, officiating. Condolences may be sent to 1038 Delia Ave., Akron, OH 44320.