|
|
(Oravec) Lillis Mae "Lil" Proudfoot passed away on December 1, 2019. Born in Akron, she graduated from East High School and lived in Uniontown most of her life. Lil retired from Goodyear Aerospace/Loral and was a member of Nativity of the Lord Jesus Catholic Church. She enjoyed playing Euchre, spending time at beaches, and going on cruises. It's extremely hard to write an obituary for someone as special and amazing as our mom, feeling as if no matter what words hit the paper, that there's just no possible way a six or eight inch obituary can come close to doing our mother, grandmother, and great grandmother justice. The family will always cherish the times we had on Family cruises and vacations to Cancun and Myrtle Beach and many places in between. Mom loved the outdoors whether reading in her driveway or reading on the beach. But most important to her? Her family. Any excuse to get everybody together for football or birthdays or playing euchre or grilling out or more football...as long as there was family there, she was happy. Mom often said "the more the merrier" but I don't think she meant it sometimes. Honestly, if she and Richard were winning at euchre, we could play all night. She probably loved to see us come and loved to see us go as well. Our mom was a God loving woman. I would prefer to believe that having seen the beautiful family and kids she had, that Mom felt so blessed she became a devout Catholic. But I'd probably be way off here, because the truth is our mother's faith was rock solid long before her kids ever came along. Mom was very active at The Nativity of the Lord Jesus Catholic Church as a Eucharistic minister, helping with adoration, group study, anything really. A zest to learn, a zest to help, and a zest to give back, all gave Mom the perfect chance to thank, and give to her Lord. It's a comforting feeling, especially now, as we remember Mom's strong connection with her faith. This would not be complete without mentioning my Mom's special relationship with our sister Tina. An advocate from day one, Mom's never ending support and determination allowed Tina to shatter barriers and achieve goals never yet achieved by children with Down Syndrome. Tina was the first Down's child to be mainstreamed into public schools in Ohio, the first to receive drivers training, graduate from public high school, the list goes on and on. While Tina may have been the pioneer, our mother was the force that guided Tina towards reaching these heights. This unique relationship also allowed for Mom and Tina to celebrate at the casino, play late night Rummy matches, receive 1-hour massages together, attend church and so on. They truly had a unique relationship. The family would like to thank the staff at AGMC Oncology department as well as the nurses, aids and Homestead staff at Gentlebrook in Hartville, where Mom resided for the past two years. We are most thankful her last few days were filled with compassion and dignity. Preceded in death by her parents, Grace and Harry Cochran; sister, Elizabeth Cross; and stepson, Doug Proudfoot, Lil is survived by her husband of 38 years, Richard Proudfoot; sons, Dave (Debbie), Thomas (Caroline), Joseph (Hope) and Christopher (fiancÃ©e, Laurie); daughter, Martina; stepdaughters, Vicki and Sandy; 11 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; brother, David (Linda) Cochran; and sisters, Marilyn (Mike) Miletich and Harriet (Bob) Wallace. Friends and family will be received Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Nativity of the Lord Jesus Catholic Church, 2425 Myersville Road (at Killian Road), Akron, Ohio 44312, where a Funeral Mass will be celebrated following the visitation at 1 p.m. with Father Zachary M. Kawalec presiding. Cremation will follow the services. (Hopkins Lawver, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 4, 2019