Lilly Kelly

Lilly passed away June 20th. Born in Germany, she emigrated here while still a teenager, leaving her family behind. She met Edward Kelly shortly thereafter, and they were soon married. Lilly participated in numerous activities. She was a 'professional' volunteer at Our Lady of the Cedars church and enjoyed the friends she made at the Kenmore Community Center. She was also a seasoned 'world traveler', having visited many exotic locales. Preceded in death by her parents, brothers, and Eddie, Lilly leaves behind Pat Ferguson (Nate), Christina LeMaster (Greg), Lisa Lewis (Jeff), Sam (Janet), Mike, and Scott (Salim). She also took great pride in her beloved grandchildren: Bethany, Madison, Daniel, Andrew, and Dakota. Mom we want to thank you for being the best mom for us; always with your unconditional love. We love you so very much. You will be dearly missed. Funeral services will be at Our Lady of the Cedars Church, Fairlawn, Ohio on Saturday, July 11 at 10 a.m., with a short reception to follow. Attn: Facemasks and social distancing are a requirement for attending. If you don't have a mask, they be will available at the entrance, as well as hand sanitizer. Please respect the family's wishes.