Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
View Map
Service
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
12:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
View Map
Lilly Ruth Wilson


Lilly Ruth Wilson was born on July 11, 1916 in Eufaula, Alabama to Ella and Silas Morton. She was the youngest of four children which included Julia, Lindy and Washington Morton. In 1935, she moved from Eufaula to Hartford Connecticut where she met and wed Mr. Cleveland Hargrove (deceased) where they remained for many years. To this union was born nine children, Dorothy, Chester, Mildred, Helen, Evelyn, Raymond, Edna (death at birth), Cleveland Jr. (death at birth), Jacqueline (death at birth).

She was preceded in death by immediate family members her -- late husband, Deacon Albert Wilson; daughters, Dorothy Bickley, Evelyn McKenzie; sons, Chester Hargrove and Raymond Hargrove; her Special Grandson, Jeffrey Foshee; Nephew, John Morton; Niece, Stephanie Witherspoon; mother, Ella Morton; Sisters, Julia March and Lindy Morton; Son-in-Law, Deacon Cecil West and brother, Rev. Washington Morton; many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and extended family who lived throughout the United States.

At 102 years of age, she leaves to mourn her death two daughters, Min. Mildred West and Helen Foshee as well as 100 plus grand children, great grand children and great, great, great grand children spanning six generations.

Homegoing service will be celebrated 12 p.m. Monday, February 18, 2019 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Road, Akron, Ohio 44305. Bishop Robert T. Farrell, Higher Praise Family Worship Center, Sparta, New Jersey Officiating. Friends may call at the funeral home from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Interment will immediately follow the service at Lakewood Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent to 565 Noble Ave., Akron, OH 44320.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 17, 2019
