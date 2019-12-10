|
|
WADSWORTH -- Lilly V. Schismenos, 73 passed away December 6, 2019. She was born September 10, 1946 in Kansas City, Missouri to the late Robert and Rose (Falco) Lazenby. Lilly enjoyed knitting, sewing, crafts and was an avid reader. Her greatest enjoyments in life was spending time with her family, especially her 15 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her brother, Robert Lazenby. Lilly is survived by her husband of 54 years, Lee Schismenos; sons, Lee (Jonalyn), Donald (Melissa), Paul (Dawn) and Daniel (Nichole); brother in-law, Joe; sisters-in-law, Joanie (Tim) and Sally (Mike); Grandchildren, Chelsea, Jacob, Jacob, Caleb, Halie, Jessyca, Steven, Peyton, Kristine, Connyr, Vincent, Noah, Elyzabeth, Meredyth and Gydeon; beloved nieces and nephew, Sara, Michelle, Susan and Bryan; her extended families, Demko and Buda and special family friend, Nancy Abraham; brothers, William Burke, Michael and Patrick Weaver. There are 12 nephews and nieces. The family will receive friends Thursday 4-7 p.m. at the Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home, 174 N. Lyman St., Wadsworth followed by a 7 p.m. funeral service. In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to , Wadsworth Lodge FOP #45 or the Post 1089. Hilliard Rospert 330-334-1501 www.HilliardRospert.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 10, 2019