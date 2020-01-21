|
Our beautiful, courageous, loving Lily lost her battle with an intestinal disorder that she fought so hard against. She was 33. While she struggled, she never lost her positive attitude or love of life and taught us all so much about perseverance and strength. She is survived by her loving wife, Alyssa Karns; her mother, Kim Peterson (Richard); her father, Jim Armington (Cheryl); brothers: Bob Armington, Jonathan Dorsey, Michael Dorsey and sister, Jessica Dorsey; along with many extended family members. Lily also leaves behind her beloved pets who meant so much to her. Anyone who knew Lily was aware of her deep love for her pets and the comfort they gave her. Lily attended The University of Akron and Jacksonville University pursuing her passion for dance. She taught ballet at Ballet Theatre of Ohio as well as other studios in northeast Ohio. In her early years she was a member of The Cuyahoga Valley Youth Ballet and then became a member of the Ballet Theatre of Ohio. She loved teaching and cared deeply for her students. Lily was the General Manager/President of Sun Valley Sports in Akron & Indianapolis where she shared her love of snow and water sports. Calling hours are 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Billow Falls Chapel, 1907 23rd Street, Cuyahoga Falls. Memorial Service will be held at the Church in Silver Lake, Thursday, January 23rd at 11 a.m., 2951 Kent Road, Silver Lake. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ballet Theatre of Ohio, Munroe Falls or One of a Kind Pet Rescue in Akron. To share a Memory or Send a Condolence, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FALLS Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 21, 2020