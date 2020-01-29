Home

Prentice Funeral Home
1154 Kenmore Blvd.
Akron, OH 44314
(330) 753-7721
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Prentice Funeral Home
1154 Kenmore Blvd.
Akron, OH 44314
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
11:00 AM
Prentice Funeral Home
1154 Kenmore Blvd.
Akron, OH 44314
Burial
Following Services
Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.
Lily West Obituary
Lily "Lou" West, 92, passed away on January 27, 2020. She was a long time member of Calvary Baptist Church and retired from Parker Hannifin. She hand crocheted a blanket for every son and grandchild. She was a devoted wife and loving mother and grandmother. She loved camping, being outside, caring for both plants and animals. Lou and her husband enjoyed years of retirement as sun birds, splitting time between family in Ohio and sunshine and warmth in Florida. Lou was preceded by her husband of 58 years, Ken West and grandson, Scott West (survived by his wife Shelbi). She is survived by sons, David (Mary), Dale (Vivian), Donald (Karen) and Dennis (Amy); grandchildren, Heather (Shaun) Owens, Ryan (Paula) West, Nicole (Jason) Simmons, Taylor West (Jon Weaver), Amber West and Courtney West; nine great-grandchildren and one on the way. Funeral services will be held at the Prentice Funeral Home, 1154 Kenmore Blvd., on Friday at 11:00 a.m. officiated by Pastor Ken Horne, followed by burial at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 29, 2020
