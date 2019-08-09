|
Lin Ann Iverson Lin Ann Iverson, 71, passed away Tuesday, August 6, 2019. She was born in Akron and was a graduate of Cuyahoga Falls High School Class of 1966. Lin was a nurse and had worked in the medical profession. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Florence (Bucy) Dimmick; and brother, John Andrew Dimmick. Lin is survived by her husband, Robert Darrel Iverson to whom she was married for 40 years; daughters, Sonia (Paul) Lowe and Adrian (Micah) Varney; son, Mark (Annie) Iverson; stepdaughters, Pam (Tony) Thorne, Judi (Dave) Sammons and Deanna (Dan) Rummell; sisters, Sandra Myers, Lois (David) Cooper and Diane (James) Davis; brother, David (Lisa) Dimmick; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; 11 stepgrandchildren; eight stepgreat-grandchildren; and good friend, Murvin Evans. A Memorial service will be held Saturday, 11 a.m. at the Anthony Funeral Home McGowan-Reid & Santos Chapel, 247 Stow Ave. (one block north of Portage Trail at 3rd St.), Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio 44221, Pastor Steve Bucy officiating. The family will receive friends Saturday, one hour prior to service at the funeral home. Donations may be made to Summa Hospice Palliative Care Unit, 525 E. Market St., Akron, Ohio 44304. (McGowan-Reid & Santos Chapel, Cuyahoga Falls)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 9, 2019