Billow Fairlawn Chapel
85 North Miller Road
Akron, OH 44333
(330) 867-4141
Calling hours
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Billow Fairlawn Chapel
85 North Miller Road
Akron, OH 44333
View Map
Service
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
6:00 PM
Billow Fairlawn Chapel
85 North Miller Road
Akron, OH 44333
View Map
Linda A. Fleisch


1942 - 2019
) Linda A. Fleisch, 76, died October 31, 2019. She was born December 12, 1942 in Akron to Theodore and Margaret Feuher Hooper, she was a graduate of Akron North High School, Class of 1960. She started in the work force at B.F. Goodrich and retired from Summa Health System. Linda loved her animals (dogs), shopping, her high school class reunion group from North, but more than anything, her family. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Preceded in death by her husband of 27 1/2 years, David; parents; sister-in-law, Judi Hooper; and nephew, Theodore James Hooper; brother-n-law, Richard "Chris" Fleisch; she is survived by children, Laurie Dutton, Jennifer Gillespie, Steven (Alexandra) Gregory and Ted (Jennifer) Gregory; brother, Jim Hooper; step-children, Aaron (Kerry) Fleisch, Mark (Julie) Fleisch; brothers-in-law; Douglas (Marlene) Fleisch, Eric (Susan) Fleisch, Gary (Michele) Fleisch, Paul (Sharon) Fleisch, sister-in-law, Eva (Joe) Freighly; great-grandson, Oakley David; 14 grandchildren; and lots of nieces and nephews. Services will be held 6 p.m. THURSDAY at the Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel, 85 N. Miller Rd., with Rev. Jonathan Priebe officiating. Private interment at Rose Hill Burial Park. Friends may call from 4 to 6 p.m. THURSDAY at the funeral home. Donations may be made to the Humane Society of Summit County, 7669 Darrow Rd., Twinsburg, Ohio 44087 or Akron Children's Hospital, 214 W. Bowery St., Akron, OH 44308. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 3, 2019
