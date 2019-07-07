Home

Linda A. Vaughn

Linda A. Vaughn Obituary
Linda A Vaughn

Linda A Vaughn, age 81, passed away on March 9, 2019 in Jensen Beach, Fla.

Linda is survived by her sister, Janet Passeos of Akron, Ohio, her brother, Frank Otterman of Kansas city, Mo and her many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Gordon Vaughn; sister, Doris Hahn; brothers, Richard and Robert Otterman.

Linda was born on April 11, 1938 in Akron, Ohio to parents John and Margarite Otterman.

She graduated from Buchtel High School and received an Associates degree from the University of Akron.

Family and friends will always remember Linda as a wonderful sister and good friend.

There will be a private interment at Rose Hill Cemetery.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 7, 2019
