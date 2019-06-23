Linda Arlene Rollins



Linda A. Rollins, 66, passed away June 15, 2019. She was born in Zanesville, Ohio on February 17, 1953, the daughter of the late Charles and Laura Eden. She will always be remembered as a person who loved her family and a mother to all. She was excited to meet her two "soon to be born" great grandchildren. Linda enjoyed shopping for bargains and collecting Coca Cola memorabilia. Her sense of humor was memorable and people loved her for that. As a child, she would go hunting and fishing with her father, and in her final weeks she spoke of their time together often. In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by her husband, "Peanut" Rollins; daughter, Laura; and brother, Russell Eden. She is survived by her son, Teddy Rollins; former daughter-in-law, Jenna Klatik; special son, Michael Rollins; grandchildren, Brittany, Kayla, Ericka, Kimmy, Teddy, and Khloe Rollins; great grandchildren, Shawn Hall IV and Kaylynn Hall; great grandchildren on the way Jaycee and Nikolai; as well as her siblings, Estella (Goran) Rentz, Butch (Deborah) Eden, Billy (Sue) Eden, and Tammy Cooper. The family will receive friends 2:00 to 3:30 p.m. Thursday, June 27, 2019 at the Adams Mason Funeral Home (791 East Market Street), where a memorial service will immediately follow at 3:30 p.m., Chaplain Tom Heil will officiate. Memorial contributions may be made to: Compassionate Care Hospice, 300 N. Cleveland Massillon Rd. Ste. 103, Akron, OH 44333. Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186 Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary