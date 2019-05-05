Linda "MiMi" Beatrice



Williamson (Duff)



Linda Beatrice Williamson, "MiMi", age 74, of Akron, Ohio, died on April 30, 2019 at Akron General Hospital, after a battle with cancer, surrounded by her loving family.



She was born on August 7, 1944 in Akron, the daughter of the late Chester C. and Mary Helen (nee Davis) Duff.



MiMi was a graduate of Kenmore High School and was a postal worker for 30 plus years. She also worked part-time at BJ's Wholesale Club in Cuyahoga Falls as a Demo Lady.



She enjoyed shopping, eating out, shopping, cookouts with her family, and shopping again! MiMi enjoyed dressing up and attending her grandson, Rusty's, sporting events and cheering him on.



Survivors include her only son, William "Bill" D. (Cynthia "Cindy") Lockhart; her grandson, William Russell "Rusty" Lockhart; her great-granddaughter, Bailey Smith; and her brother, Don (Carolyn) Duff. She is survived by her landlords and friends, Jeff and Cindy Burkett and Gina Jabbar.



Other than her parents, Linda was preceded in death by her former husband and best friend, William "Bill" "Poppy" Williamson



Memorial services will be held on Monday, May 6, 2019 at 6 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131, North Canton Road, Akron, where Pastor Bob Stephens will celebrate Linda's life.



Family and friends may visit with the family on Monday, from 4 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.



To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary