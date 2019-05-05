Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Visitation
Monday, May 6, 2019
4:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
Memorial service
Monday, May 6, 2019
6:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
Linda Beatrice Williamson


1944 - 2019
Linda Beatrice Williamson Obituary
Linda "MiMi" Beatrice

Williamson (Duff)

Linda Beatrice Williamson, "MiMi", age 74, of Akron, Ohio, died on April 30, 2019 at Akron General Hospital, after a battle with cancer, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on August 7, 1944 in Akron, the daughter of the late Chester C. and Mary Helen (nee Davis) Duff.

MiMi was a graduate of Kenmore High School and was a postal worker for 30 plus years. She also worked part-time at BJ's Wholesale Club in Cuyahoga Falls as a Demo Lady.

She enjoyed shopping, eating out, shopping, cookouts with her family, and shopping again! MiMi enjoyed dressing up and attending her grandson, Rusty's, sporting events and cheering him on.

Survivors include her only son, William "Bill" D. (Cynthia "Cindy") Lockhart; her grandson, William Russell "Rusty" Lockhart; her great-granddaughter, Bailey Smith; and her brother, Don (Carolyn) Duff. She is survived by her landlords and friends, Jeff and Cindy Burkett and Gina Jabbar.

Other than her parents, Linda was preceded in death by her former husband and best friend, William "Bill" "Poppy" Williamson

Memorial services will be held on Monday, May 6, 2019 at 6 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131, North Canton Road, Akron, where Pastor Bob Stephens will celebrate Linda's life.

Family and friends may visit with the family on Monday, from 4 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 5, 2019
