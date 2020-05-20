Linda D. Henderson
1959 - 2020
Ms. ) Henderson Ms. Linda D. (Nicey) Henderson, 61, passed away on May 10, 2020 at Akron General Medical Center. She was born in Akron, Ohio on April 21, 1959 to Morris Christian and Lillie (Christian) Hyde. She was employed at AGMC for over 30 years and will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved her. She is proceeded in death by her father, Morris Christian, Step-Father, Charles Hyde; sisters, Sandra Clinton, Felicia (Jenny) Christian, and Susan Christian. She is survived by daughters, Latisha Christian McDowell and Raymona Henderson Smith; granddaughters, Netasha Christian, Nautica Christian, Dernis Mixon, Prada McDowell, Tatianna McDowell and grandson, Deriel Mixon Jr., all of Columbus, Ohio; Sisters, Valencia Christian, Marlene (TJ) Pryor, Lois Christian; Brothers, Charles (Tasha) Hyde and Junior Christian all of Akron, Ohio, as well as a host of other family members and friends. Service will be held at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, OH 44306, Friday, May 22, 2020. Calling hour is from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m., service at 12 p.m. Condolences may be sent to 1154 Hazel St., Akron, Ohio 44305.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 20, 2020.
