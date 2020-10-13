Linda D. Mason, 78, passed away October 10, 2020. She was born in Akron to the late Derwin and Katherine (Maulden) Mason and was a Springfield High School graduate. Linda retired from Cottage Stampers and was a member of the Eastern Star. She was a member of Springfield Baptist Church, where she ran the Busy Bees Mission Project, and was an active volunteer for Hospice. Preceded in death by her cousin, Cliff, she is survived by 8 loving cousins and many friends. The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at 12 noon at Springfield Baptist Church, 1920 Krumroy Rd., Akron, OH 44312 with Pastor Jeremy Candelaria officiating. Calling hours will be at the church for one hour prior to the service, from 11:00 a.m. to 12 noon. Burial at Greenlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Springfield Baptist Church. Please share your thoughts and condolences by visiting her Tribute Wall at www.eckardbaldwin.com