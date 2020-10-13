1/1
Linda D. Mason
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda D. Mason, 78, passed away October 10, 2020. She was born in Akron to the late Derwin and Katherine (Maulden) Mason and was a Springfield High School graduate. Linda retired from Cottage Stampers and was a member of the Eastern Star. She was a member of Springfield Baptist Church, where she ran the Busy Bees Mission Project, and was an active volunteer for Hospice. Preceded in death by her cousin, Cliff, she is survived by 8 loving cousins and many friends. The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at 12 noon at Springfield Baptist Church, 1920 Krumroy Rd., Akron, OH 44312 with Pastor Jeremy Candelaria officiating. Calling hours will be at the church for one hour prior to the service, from 11:00 a.m. to 12 noon. Burial at Greenlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Springfield Baptist Church. Please share your thoughts and condolences by visiting her Tribute Wall at www.eckardbaldwin.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Eckard-Baldwin Funeral Home & Chapel
760 E. Market St.
Akron, OH 44305
330-535-7141
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved