|
|
Linda Diane Motley
Linda Diane Motley, 68, departed this life April 3, 2019.
She was a lifetime resident to the Akron, OH community. She was a graduate of The University of Akron where she worked in Adult Admissions as a Recruiter and later worked in the Dept. of the Upward Bound Program after retirement. She was also the founder of Wailing Ministries for Women.
Preceded in death by her husband, Elbert, she leaves to cherish her memory, children, Dereck (Ida) Motley, Nicole (Steven Sr.) Gough and Toni Motley; sisters, Toni (Theodore) Lindsey, Brenda Taylor and Michalene Skipper; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, April 13, 2019, 12:00 p.m. at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, OH 44306. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until time of service.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 11, 2019