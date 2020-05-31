Linda E. Sandy
) Linda E. (Ream) Sandy, of Jackson Township, passed away unexpectedly on May 22 at the age of 76. Inspirational, innovative, aware, beautiful, smart, loving, and uplifting friend to many, Linda will be missed. Devoted mother and active in her community, she was filled with more than enough love to share. Linda was a long-standing member of the Real HOPE Church (formerly McDonaldsville United Methodist), worked at Jackson Local Schools for many years and could sew anything, from a dance costume to a ghillie suit. While we grieve her loss, we also celebrate her life. She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Roger Sandy; sister, Sarah Mellott; sister-in-law, Lois Pinhard (2020). She is survived by daughters, Valorie (Brian) Clevenger, Brenda (Kurt) Grannan, Melanie Sandy; grandchildren, Savannah, Charlotte, and Chance Clevenger, Cole and Ava Grannan: brother, Fred (Rebecca) Ream; sister-in-law, Debbie (Phil) Wymer. A socially distanced service will be held at noon on Monday, June 1, 2020, at the Real HOPE Church - with Pastor Jamie Walters officiating, 7641 Wales Ave. NW. North Canton, Ohio 44720-6356. Her final place of rest will be at Greenlawn Cemetery in Wilmot. Condolences to the family may be made at www.heitger.com . In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Girl Scouts of the United States of America, 420 Fifth Avenue, New York, NY 10018-2798 or to Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Rd SW, Lilburn, GA 30047. Condolences to the family may be made at Heitger.com Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory 330-830-0148.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 31, 2020.
May 31, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Heitger Funeral Services Jackson Chapel
May 29, 2020
Peaceful White Garden
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
May 29, 2020
May you find comfort in the knowledge that your mom is with her Lord that she deeply loved.
Donna Wagner
Friend
May 29, 2020
Such a beautiful person. Respected her immensely and will miss her smiling face. Her faith in God was unfailing and she shined in all she did. I am so sorry for your loss.
Sue Corrigan
May 29, 2020
I'm so sorry. Your Mom and Dad were very special friends to a of people, and will truly be missed. Much sympathy to the entire family.
Dennie Lebo
Friend
