) Linda E. (Ream) Sandy, of Jackson Township, passed away unexpectedly on May 22 at the age of 76. Inspirational, innovative, aware, beautiful, smart, loving, and uplifting friend to many, Linda will be missed. Devoted mother and active in her community, she was filled with more than enough love to share. Linda was a long-standing member of the Real HOPE Church (formerly McDonaldsville United Methodist), worked at Jackson Local Schools for many years and could sew anything, from a dance costume to a ghillie suit. While we grieve her loss, we also celebrate her life. She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Roger Sandy; sister, Sarah Mellott; sister-in-law, Lois Pinhard (2020). She is survived by daughters, Valorie (Brian) Clevenger, Brenda (Kurt) Grannan, Melanie Sandy; grandchildren, Savannah, Charlotte, and Chance Clevenger, Cole and Ava Grannan: brother, Fred (Rebecca) Ream; sister-in-law, Debbie (Phil) Wymer. A socially distanced service will be held at noon on Monday, June 1, 2020, at the Real HOPE Church - with Pastor Jamie Walters officiating, 7641 Wales Ave. NW. North Canton, Ohio 44720-6356. Her final place of rest will be at Greenlawn Cemetery in Wilmot. Condolences to the family may be made at www.heitger.com . In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Girl Scouts of the United States of America, 420 Fifth Avenue, New York, NY 10018-2798 or to Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Rd SW, Lilburn, GA 30047. Condolences to the family may be made at Heitger.com Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory 330-830-0148.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 31, 2020.