Linda Gae Rennick passed away on February 10, 2020 in Winston Salem at the age of 76. She was born in Spencer, WV on January 3, 1944. Linda worked as a teacher's aid for many years in Ohio and North Carolina. She is preceded in death by her husband, Richard Rennick, Sr., and parents, Opie and Ella Schoolcraft. Linda leaves behind her children, Charles (Elisa) Wilson, Jr., Lea (Neal) Pletsch, Richard Rennick, Jr., Scott (Sue) Rennick, and Derek "Sean" Rennick; grandchildren, William Wilson, Shelby Wilson, Dustin (Amanda) Ames, and Joshua Ames; great grandchildren, Ellie Wilson, Kane Ames, and Kyler Lee Ames ; siblings, Jerry (Bobie) Schoolcraft and Carol Gray; and many other loved ones and friends. Memorial contributions can be made to MS Foundation.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 1, 2020