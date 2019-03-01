Linda Gay (Parfitt)



Genis



Linda Gay (Parfitt) Genis, 72, of Ellenton, Fla., formerly of Canal Fulton, Ohio, passed away peacefully Friday, January 18, 2019 at Tidewell Hospice.



Linda was born in Greensburg, Pa., the daughter of Webb Parfitt and Norma (Parfitt) Armantrout. She was preceded in death by her parents; stepfather, Carl Armantrout; and sister, Susan Shively-Moore. She is survived by niece, Lori (Glen) Neutzel and nephew, Mark (Susan) Dinkins and their children, Nicole and Megan Neutzel and Jake, Luke and Soren Dinkins. She is also survived by her loving partner, Ronald Kobyluck. Linda was loved by all and participated in many community activities. She loved and taught line dancing and enjoyed her volunteering with Angels at Work. She will be missed by all who knew her.



Graveside services will be held at Greenlawn Cemetery, April 13, 2019 at 10:30 a.m.



Donations may be made to the or Tidewell Hospice, Ellenton, Fla., for whom the family is grateful for their care of Linda. She is in God's hands now. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary