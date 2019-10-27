|
|
1935 - 2019 Linda (Giles) Mellen was born on December 1, 1935 in Akron, Ohio and died on October 12, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio at the age of 83 years old. She was predeceased by her husband, Joe; parents, Gibb and Edna Giles; brother, Kenneth Giles and sister, Margaret Tejral. She is survived by her children, Mark Dickey, Becky (Gary) Lewis and Chris (Trina) Dickey; grandsons, John (Dominique) Adair, Michael Dickey and Jason Dickey; great-grandchildren, Finnick and Lennex Adair; brother, Glenn (Penny) Giles; sister, Norma Christy; brother-in-law, Bob Tejral and sister-in-law, Joann Giles; and many nephews, nieces and cousins. For complete obituary please visit www.SCHOEDINGER.com..com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 27, 2019