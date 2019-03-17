Linda Griffith



Linda Griffith, 58, is now singing praises to her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, face to face. She died peacefully at home on March 8, 2019.



Linda was born on March 10, 1960 in Akron, Ohio and was a 1978 graduate of Akron East High School. She graduated in 2000 from Stark State Technical College as an Occupational Therapy Assistant. She worked for Altercare of Hartville for 14 years and had a special gift for working with the elderly.



Linda was a self-taught musician and played guitar and piano as she lead worship at Eastwood Church of the Brethren for 34 years. She shared her music and faith in Jesus at Inspiration Hills Camp, Walk to Emmaus, and Koinonia retreats. Linda was known for her beautiful smile and laugh. Her family and friends were always a priority in her life.



Linda is survived by Gary, her high school sweetheart and husband of 39 years. She is also survived by her mother, Carol Holb; stepmother, Wanda Bamer; her siblings, Janice (Bernie) Gartner, David Bamer, and Tony Bamer; her children, Christen (Thomas) Stockdale, Matthew (Jill) Griffith, and Mark (Kayla) Griffith; and her "grands", Logan, Tori, Kaia, Liam, Joshua, Titus, and Aiden. She was preceded in death by her father, Anthony Bamer.



A Celebration of Life service will be held at Eastwood Church of the Brethren on Saturday, March 23, at 4 p.m. Family and friends may start visiting at 2 p.m. prior to the service.