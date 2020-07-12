Linda H. "Linny" Reeves, age 72, passed away on July 2, 2020. Born in Akron, Linda graduated from North High School and lived in Suffield. She enjoyed camping and was a loving mother and wife. Linny was dearly loved and will be deeply missed. She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Jerry; sons, Jeremy and Jarrett Reeves; and grandchildren, Brandon, Blake, Leah and Alydia. Private services have been held with burial at Hillside Cemetery in Randolph. (Hopkins Lawver, AKRON, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com