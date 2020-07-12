1/1
Linda H. Reeves
Linda H. "Linny" Reeves, age 72, passed away on July 2, 2020. Born in Akron, Linda graduated from North High School and lived in Suffield. She enjoyed camping and was a loving mother and wife. Linny was dearly loved and will be deeply missed. She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Jerry; sons, Jeremy and Jarrett Reeves; and grandchildren, Brandon, Blake, Leah and Alydia. Private services have been held with burial at Hillside Cemetery in Randolph. (Hopkins Lawver, AKRON, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
July 12, 2020
Our thoughts are with the family and friends at this time.
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
