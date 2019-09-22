|
Linda Hall Avers Linda Hall Avers died peacefully on September 18, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born on April 15, 1937 in Akron, to Geraldine Hall Hines and William C. Hall. She lived in Akron most of her life and graduated from Old Trail High School. She attended Northwestern University and graduated cum laude from the University of Akron. Linda was fun loving with a great sense of humor. She particularly delighted in hosting her family for birthdays and holiday meals. She loved to sew and quilt, especially in creating gifts for her family and friends. Receiving one of her hand-maid quilts was a treasure. She wrote poetry and short stories, loved to swim and played in golf leagues at both Fairlawn CC and Valley View Golf Courses. She was also an accomplished actress. Some of her happiest moments were when she was on stage at Weathervane Playhouse, Coach House Theatre, Stow Players, Stan Hywet and other venues. Her favorite plays were Private Lives, Blythe Spirit, Harvey, Our Town and Jesus Christ Superstar. She delighted area audiences with her talent and wit for decades. She volunteered for many years at a local veterans' hospital and was also active in political campaigns throughout the years. She was a wonderful mom and grandma. She will be greatly missed by daughters, Jennifer Ewart Black (Matt Thomas) and Ann Ewart; granddaughter, Kate Ferguson; sister, Mary Hall Fazio (John); niece, Kate; and nephew, Bill. A private memorial service will be held. Those wishing to celebrate her life may send a memorial to Weathervane Playhouse. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 22, 2019