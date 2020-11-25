Linda Lee (Potter) Herrick, age 78, of Zanesville, OH, formerly of Akron, OH and Shallotte, NC, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 21, 2020 surrounded by her family. Linda was born on September 20, 1942 in Erie, PA to the late Donald and Leah (Dietrich) Potter. She graduated from Buchtel High School in 1960 and went on to get her Bachelor's Degree from the University of Akron. She started her Radiology career at Akron General Hospital and retired in 2000 from Picker International where she won many awards for her sales leadership and traveled all over the world. She was also featured in many of their ads. After retiring to Shallotte, NC where she and her husband, Jack, had vacationed for many years, Linda began volunteering. She devoted much of her time to Saint Luke Lutheran Church, St. Luke Preschool, Hospice of Lower Cape Fear and Brunswick Medical Center. She and Jack also had a hand in founding the Shallotte Farmer's Market. They loved Shallotte, loved the beach and were always happy to welcome visitors to their home. Linda was the life of the party. You would never see her without some sort of bow in her hair. She loved to host events especially dinner parties. She never forgot an important event for anyone. She was always quick with her cards. She and Jack were avid University of Michigan fans. A love they shared with their nephew, James and great-niece, Leiadel. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, John F. "Jack" Herrick, brother and sister-in-law, Gary and Marilyn Potter and her stepson, Anthony Herrick, whom she adored. Linda is survived by her nephew and niece-in-law who cared for her through her Alzheimer's journey, James and Toni Marie Potter. She is also survived by her best friend of more than 50 years, Barbara Fitzgerald, niece, Amy (Robert) Canan, great nephew and nieces, Landen (Amber) Potter, Leiadel (Matthew) Potter, Abbigail Canan and Karleigh Canan. In addition, she is survived by her stepchildren, Christopher (Roberta) Herrick, Katherine (Chuck) Reich, and Amy (Russ) Venlos as well as stepgrandchildren and a stepgreat granddaughter, nieces nephews, cousins and countless friends. The family would like to thank the many friends that helped Linda along the way while she was living in North Carolina as well as the wonderful staff of Brookdale Zanesville. We are forever grateful. Given the current pandemic, a memorial service will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Linda's memory to Saint Luke Lutheran Church, Herrick Memorial, 5869 Ocean Highway, Ocean Isle Beach, NC 28469. Messages may be sent to Linda's family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com
.